Ask HPD: Leaving a child unattended in a vehicle

By Published:
(AP Photo)


Question: What is the law for leaving a child unattended in a motor vehicle?

Answer: It is unlawful to leave a child under nine years old unattended in a vehicle for five minutes or longer. If you see this, call 911.

Officers who observe a child left unattended under these circumstances may use reasonable means to protect the child or others and remove the child from the motor vehicle. If the person who left the child unattended cannot be located within a reasonable time, the child can be taken into protective custody by authorities without a court order and without the consent of the child’s family.

This violation carries a $237 fine.

Have a question? Email askhpd@honolulu.gov.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s