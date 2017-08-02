Ask HPD: Leaving a child unattended in a vehicle



Question: What is the law for leaving a child unattended in a motor vehicle?

Answer: It is unlawful to leave a child under nine years old unattended in a vehicle for five minutes or longer. If you see this, call 911.

Officers who observe a child left unattended under these circumstances may use reasonable means to protect the child or others and remove the child from the motor vehicle. If the person who left the child unattended cannot be located within a reasonable time, the child can be taken into protective custody by authorities without a court order and without the consent of the child’s family.

This violation carries a $237 fine.

Have a question? Email askhpd@honolulu.gov.