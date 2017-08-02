Can or No Can?! – Batting Cage



CAN OR NO CAN?! is the Living808 game show that pairs off two viewers in a competition for fun prizes. Winners have chance to win our grand prize, a trip for two to Las Vegas. In today’s competition, contestants Karlos and Maile compete to see who will win the Batting Cage Challenge.

To rent the Batting Cage for your next party or company function, contact Kamaaina Kids!

Website: http://www.kamaainakids.com/

If you’d like to apply to be a contestant on CAN OR NO CAN?! please fill out an application at http://khon2.com/can-or-no-can/.