Crews contain small brush fire in Kunia

By Published:

Firefighters were back out in Kunia Wednesday to battle a small brush fire.

The call came in at 12:05 p.m. near the intersection of Anoiki Street and Keahua Loop.

Crews arrived to find a large section of dried grass and brush on fire within the same area of last week’s 400-acre wildland fire.

Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control and contained by 1:17 p.m.

It burned an estimated five acres. No one was hurt and though the flames came close to homes, no property was damaged.

A total of 15 HFD units staffed with 40 personnel and two helicopters responded.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s