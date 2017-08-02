Crews contain small brush fire in Kunia

Related Coverage Passing rain shower a big help in effort to contain large Kunia brush fire

Firefighters were back out in Kunia Wednesday to battle a small brush fire.

The call came in at 12:05 p.m. near the intersection of Anoiki Street and Keahua Loop.

Crews arrived to find a large section of dried grass and brush on fire within the same area of last week’s 400-acre wildland fire.

Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control and contained by 1:17 p.m.

It burned an estimated five acres. No one was hurt and though the flames came close to homes, no property was damaged.

A total of 15 HFD units staffed with 40 personnel and two helicopters responded.