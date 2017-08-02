Departments of Health, Human Services to hold job fair at State Capitol

The Department of Health (DOH) and Department of Human Services (DHS) will co-host a job fair at the Hawaii State Capitol.

It will take place on Friday, Aug. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the chamber level (basement) on the mauka side. Admission is free and open to the public.

These are two of the largest departments in the state — DOH employs 2,700 workers and DHS employs 2,000 workers on every major island.

The job fair will feature informational display tables staffed by employees from various divisions and branches.

DOH: Adult Mental Health Division; Hawaii State Hospital and Environmental Resources Office; Child & Adolescent Mental Health Division; Developmental Disabilities Division; Alcohol & Drug Abuse Division; and Office of Health Care Assurance.

DHS: Benefits, Employment and Support Services Division, Statewide Branch; Social Services Division, Child Welfare Services Branch; Division of Vocational Rehabilitation; and the Hawaii Public Housing Authority.

“We offer a number of rewarding career opportunities in public service,” said Ian Greene, Chief of the DOH Human Resources Office Recruitment and Examination. “If you are a job seeker, the Hawaii Department of Health may be the perfect place for you. The work we do is very challenging and powerful. Every day we make a difference in the lives of the people of Hawaii.”

“Working for DHS gives you the opportunity to make a difference in Hawaii,” said DHS Director Pankaj Bhanot. “Our team touches Hawaii’s children, families and kupuna in ways that make impacts and could change the trajectories of their lives. We hope those with experience in the field and a passion for making a difference will join our team.”

For those seeking a new job or a career change, DOH is looking for qualified applicants for the following positions:

Accountant III

Clinical Psychologist

Epidemiological Specialist IV

Hospital Billing Clerk

Human Resources Assistant III & IV

Human Services Professional III, IV and V

Information Technology Band A

Janitor II

Licensed Practical Nurse I and II, Hospital & Mental Health

Mental Health Supervisor II

Occupational Therapist III

Office Assistant II & III

Para-Medical Assistant (Entry Level)

Planner V

Program Specialist IV-VI

Psychiatrist III, Inpatient, Outpatient

Public Health Administrative Officer

Registered Nurse III and IV

Research Statistician

Secretary II and III

Social Worker IV

The following are positions available with DHS:

Assistant Chief Financial Officer (exempt)

Chief Housing Planner (exempt)

Eligibility Worker I, IV and V

Housing Contract Specialist (exempt)

Housing Compliance and Evaluation Specialist (exempt)

Human Resources Assistant IV

Human Services Professional II and III (Human Services/CWSB-Intake Unit, Shiftwork)

Human Services Professional III and IV (Health and Human Services)

Human Services Professional IV (Intake and Crisis Response Team)

Office Assistant III

Plumber I

Project Engineer (exempt)

Property Management and Maintenance Services Branch Chief (exempt)

Property Management Specialist (exempt)

Public Housing Specialist I

Public Housing Supervisor III, IV and V

Social Service Aid III and Social Service Assistant IV

Social Worker III (Human Services/CWSB-Intake Unit, Shiftwork)

Social Worker III and IV (Health and Human Services)

Social Worker IV (Intake and Crisis Response Team)

Stores Clerk II (89-day hire)

Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist III and IV

DOH’s mission is to protect and improve the health and environment for all people in Hawaii. DOH employees ensure core public health functions and support programs such as health promotion, disease and injury prevention, disaster preparedness and emergency response, environmental health services, and other areas of public health.

DHS strives to provide timely, efficient and effective programs, services and benefits for the purpose of achieving the outcome of empowering Hawaii’s most vulnerable people; and to expand their capacity for self-sufficiency, self-determination, independence, healthy choices, quality of life, and personal dignity.

The State of Hawaii offers many benefits to employees, including competitive salaries, career advancement, health and dental insurance, paid vacation and sick leave.

Visit the Department of Health website and the Department of Human Services website for more information on the employment opportunities currently available with each department.

Applicants are also encouraged to visit the State Recruiting Office’s website to learn more about civil service job opportunities that are currently available at other state departments and to complete an online application.