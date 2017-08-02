Former Warrior coach June Jones takes position in professional football

Former University of Hawaii head coach June Jones is on the move again.

After spending four months on the job as Saint Louis as the director of athletic programs, Jones is headed back into coaching with the Canadian Football League’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Jones will be an assistant head coach with the Ti-Cats, where he will join his former UH staff member Jeff Reinebold who is Hamilton’s defensive coordinator.

In 2016 Jones was the offensive coordinator at Kapolei high school, where he helped the Hurricanes to their best season in school history.