Glitter iPhone cases recalled over reports of burns, irritation from liquid

Nearly 275,000 glittery iPhone cases are being recalled.

Chinese-based company MixBin Electronics sold the cases globally online and in stores.

The cases contain a liquid that can spill if the cases crack or break.

There are 24 reports of chemical burns or skin irritation because of that liquid.

One consumer reported permanent scarring from a chemical burn and another consumer reported chemical burns and swelling to her leg, face, neck, chest, upper body and hands.

Customers are urged to stop using the cases immediately and request a refund from the company.

Click here for more information on the recall and how to get a refund.

Click here to view the recall notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.