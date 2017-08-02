Hawaii Ballroom Dance Association is having their 6th annual fundraiser, Cabaret VI “Jack Cione’s Mardi Gras Follies 2017”. This year’s production, themed “Life is Just a Bowl of Cherries,” features a talented cast of 60 in lavish Las Vegas styled costumes of feathers, bangles, and bling. The show is highlighted by an American Cavalcade of Dance from “The Charleston” 1920 to “Uptown Funk” 2017 and everything in between with visits to Polynesia and Rio. Faith Agbayani, Associate Dance Director, joins us to talk about the Association and their big upcoming show.

HBDA’s Cabaret VI: Jack Cione’s Mardi Gras Follies 2017

Saturday, August 5, 2017, 7:00 PM, Kaimuki High School Auditorium

Tickets: $35, $50. 456-2129.

Website: hbdahawaii.org