Honolulu police recognize community support during National Night Out

Tuesday was a night to honor and respect the people who help keep our communities safe.

On Oahu, police officers and dozens of supporters took part in National Night Out at the Target store in Salt Lake.

The event was a chance for police to thank citizens groups.

Police say these partnerships send a message to criminals that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back against crime.

“In this day and age of police work, the police department cannot do the job by itself,” said HPD acting chief Cary Okimoto. “We need the help of the community, and without the neighborhood security watches and citizens patrols, it would be very difficult.”

The event featured entertainment, police vehicles for people to see, and keiki ID cards.

Citizens and officers also sign-waved along heavily trafficked roads, urging drivers to slow down.

If you want to organize a citizens patrol group or neighborhood security watch for your area, contact police to get started.

View a brochure online here.