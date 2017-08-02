School bus driver shortage triggers last-minute scramble despite early red flags

Related Coverage State forced to suspend, consolidate Maui school bus routes due to shortage of drivers

The Department of Education is facing criticism for its handling of a bus driver shortage that will affect students on Maui.

It’s a problem we’ve be following this week on KHON2.

We previously told you that certain Maui routes would be consolidated or suspended, and students at the schools with suspended routes would be offered county bus passes.

Three Maui schools with suspended routes will impact nearly 400 students, and some parents are outraged.

“I was quite infuriated by the lack of communication of how this came out. It’s hard to figure this out with such short notice,” said the mother of a student at Lahainaluna High School. “I have to come up with a plan B to figure out how to make sure my kids get to school on time.”

Now, Always Investigating has learned another 120 students at three Kauai schools will have consolidations too.

A shortage of drivers with commercial driver’s licenses is to blame.

“This is something that is unexpected, so we’re working through it,” said Donalyn Dela Cruz, Department of Education spokeswoman. “There’s no way we could have predicted a situation like this.”

But we’ve learned there were red flags about hiring challenges as early as last year when the DOE was finalizing bids for Kauai and Maui routes for this fall.

The department is in the middle of overhauling what used to be a $72 million annual bus contract down to $60 million by splitting the island into pies with multiple vendors getting pieces.

On Maui, that led to wage and hiring competition that left one newcomer short-staffed, and the DOE circling back. The issue has yet to be resolved, and parents and students are now caught in the middle.

Roberts Hawaii used to have the most Maui routes, but that got split with Ground Transportation Inc., which was just an Oahu operator before that. Roberts protested, but Ground Transportation still had to set up and staff up.

“The award was given in December. They purchased their vehicles in January, and normally when you purchase, your notice to proceed means go ahead purchase your equipment, start looking for your drivers, your management, your real estate,” said Percy Higashi with Roberts Hawaii.

But the hiring pace didn’t pan out and the DOE reached out to Roberts early last month.

“I received a call from the chairman of the Board of Education asking for an immediate meeting that day,” Higashi said. “They basically said they were short 30 drivers on Maui and 20 on Kauai, so we said we would like to offer assistance, but please tell us how and please tell us early enough so we can gear up.”

Negotiations started, but stalled over price and duration.

“I think we’ve given the DOE every opportunity to try to fix this before school starts,” Higashi said.

“Some parents feel this is very short notice when the DOE had some indications way early on that trouble was ahead. Why not tell parents sooner?” Always Investigating asked Dela Cruz.

“At this stage, it comes down to a lot of paperwork, negotiations,” she said. “We’re unable to meet their demands and so the DOE just can’t come up with the funds to meet what they’re asking for, so we need to do what’s the best thing we can do, and that’s work with our current vendor and try the best that we can to get these drivers ready for the school year.”

Meanwhile, the DOE reached out to Maui County to help coordinate bus passes on public transportation, but the mayor’s spokesman said in a statement that “we don’t have the capacity to handle all their students” and “we can’t go over our passenger limit for safety reasons.”

“They’ve let us know that just because they’re offering this assistance for the bus passes does not guarantee a seat,” Dela Cruz said.

Roberts Hawaii also happens to run the Maui County bus system.

“It is full. Either students will get on and regular citizens who are getting to their workplace will not get on,” Higashi said. “In most of the routes, there’s an hour gap, so if you miss one, you’ll be late for school.”

“Can you just add more buses into that fleet to accommodate additional students?” Always Investigating asked.

“I think they’ll have to redirect somewhere else to move vehicles,” Higashi said. “The county would do that.”

Meanwhile, the DOE is scrambling to get information on other routes together for Maui and Kauai students who will have some kind of merged-route service.

“Right now, we’re working with the complex area superintendents to make sure that we can inform the families in the affected areas,” Dela Cruz said. “We apologize for just a week’s notice. We’re hoping that you know what we’re dealing with.”

The DOE says it will be reaching out to affected families by phone through each school principal, and will post consolidation route details online when they’re resolved.