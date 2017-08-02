Short-term foster homes for dogs wanted on Maui to relieve crowded conditions

The Maui Humane Society is seeking immediate short-term foster homes for dogs due to crowded conditions at the organization’s kennel.

With dogs coming in almost daily, the society says its kennels are starting to get uncomfortably crowded.

The Maui Humane Society will provide all supplies and information needed to become a foster home to a shelter dog.

For more information, contact aloha@mauihumanesociety.org or call (808) 877-3680 ext. 3.

You can also visit the shelter anytime between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays.