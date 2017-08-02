State senator announces candidacy for lieutenant governor

A state senator is making a move for the lieutenant governor seat.

Sen. Jill Tokuda, D, Kaneohe, formally announced her candidacy at a campaign kick-off event in downtown Honolulu Wednesday.

She was first elected to the Hawaii State Senate in 2006 and has since served in various leadership roles, including chair of the education and ways and means committee.

“For myself, it really was about taking that next step to provide that kind of principle leadership I feel we really do feel we need at the executive level,” Tokuda said. “When you take a look at my record, how I have provided leadership and how I have gotten things done, it has not been in a vacuum. It really has been about making sure that you listen to what people want, the ideas they have, and getting it done with them, so really it is about starting early like I am doing right now and going out there, seeing what kind of solutions people have, and actually turning them into action.”

Tokuda has already received the endorsement of U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono.

“I’ve known Jill Tokuda for over 20 years since she first came to work for me when I served as Lieutenant Governor. I have watched Jill develop her skills in public service and consider her one of the most principled and politically astute people I know,” said Hirono.

Hawaii’s primary election takes place Aug. 11, 2018, and the general election will be held Nov. 6, 2018.

Candidates have until June 5 to file nomination papers with the Office of Elections or Clerk’s Office for the primary election.