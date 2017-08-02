Traffic changes at state’s largest elementary school aim to keep students safe

A traffic change is in effect in front of the state’s largest elementary school, and if it works, we could see it at other campuses across Oahu.

More than 1,200 students are enrolled at August Ahrens Elementary School in Waipahu.

With so many students being dropped off and picked up, there have been quite a few close calls with kids almost getting hit by cars.

Parents end up parking along Mahoe Street, which is the road leading up to the school’s entrance, and many end up double-parking as they wait for their kids.

Residents tell us it would create traffic gridlock in the neighborhood that could last up to 30 minutes.

The Department of Education tells us the school is concerned for student safety, so the city expanded an existing no-parking zone along Mahoe Street, just in time for the start of the new school year.

The solution was a collaboration between school officials, national experts, the Honolulu Police Department, and the city.

“What used to happen before is vehicles parked where the bus stop is and along the road leading up to the entrance. That causes visual sight lines for students and people that don’t see cars as they come out of the driveway, and it caused double parking as parents were waiting for pick up and drop off,” explained Honolulu City Councilman City Brandon Elefante. “That’s a concern, especially on a city street. We want to make sure there’s flow in the area.”

The change on Mahoe Street restricts anyone from parking in front of the school during weekdays, from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Elefante says he looks forward to seeing how this will affect traffic once school picks back up next week.

If the new change works out well, he says it could be a blueprint for other schools with the same traffic issues.