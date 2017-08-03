Applications for Keauhou Lane apartment rentals to be accepted later this month

Related Coverage Keauhou Lane to add 200+ workforce rentals in Kakaako

Applications will be accepted for rental apartments at Keauhou Lane in Kakaako starting Aug. 18.

The mixed-use project at 502 Keawe Street will include 209 studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments that will be reserved for the local workforce.

One of the Keauhou Lane leasing programs is for households earning up to 80 percent of the area median income ($58,640/year for individuals and $83,680/year for a family of four). A second program is for households earning up to 100 percent AMI ($73,300/year for individuals and $104,600/year for a family of four).

All units are air-conditioned with quartz countertops, Energy Star-rated, stainless steel appliances, and high-efficiency LED lighting. Amenities include an indoor lounge, two outdoor decks with grills, a bike room with parking and a bike maintenance station, a fully-equipped laundry room, and parking. Keauhou Lane is also pet friendly.

The focal point of the project is a site-traversing pedestrian paseo that connects Keauhou Lane and neighboring Keauhou Place’s residential lobbies, various restaurant and retail establishments, and the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s new Civic Center station.

The project boasts 34,000 square feet of retail space. Retailers so far include local organic and natural food store Down to Earth, which is the anchor tenant; Sweat + Soul; Hi Craft; Ya-Ya’s; Tea Time; and Ultimate Foot Store.

Rents range from $1,288/month to $2,108/month. Qualified renters will be able to move into their units in late August.

If you’re interested, you can put your name on a list for more information.

Call (808) 542-6956 or click here.