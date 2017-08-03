Caught on camera: Maui surf shop robbed in swift smash and grab

The owner of a Maui surf shop spent much of the day picking up the pieces after somebody robbed his store.

It happened at 4:42 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Hi-Tech Surf Sports store in Kahului.

The crime was caught on camera. Two men were spotted going in and out of the store.

One came out within a matter of seconds with a surfboard. The other using a crowbar to open a case containing GoPro cameras and drones.

In total, thieves made off with four GoPro cameras, two drones, at least 20 women’s bathing suits, and the surfboard.

The owner says the alarms sounded and police responded quickly, but the suspects were in and out in two minutes.

“We’ve been in business 35 years, so we’ve seen a lot of different things and I could tell you all kinds of stories,” said store owner Kim Ball. “In fact, we just changed our carpet last year. We still had some skid marks (from a previous smash and grab over a decade ago).”

Kim says it’s frustrating because he’s a small business owner who’s involved in, and gives back to, the community.

If you have any information on who the suspects might be, call Maui Crime Stoppers at (808) 242-6966.