Dozens graduate from HPD’s Citizens Police Academy



Have you ever wondered what goes behind the scenes at the Honolulu Police Department?

Through the department’s Citizens Police Academy, 28 people got a chance to see its inner workings before graduating Thursday night.

The 11-week program covered different facets of police work, including HPD policies and procedures, the criminal justice system, and ways to prevent and reduce crime.

Retired state Supreme Court Justice Steven Levinson, who is now a police commissioner, was among the graduates.

“These are very impressive people and I know the department has come a long way in 46 years. I’ve been familiar with it and I feel more familiar now, so I’m very lucky,” he said. “What was most valuable for me, I think, was getting to know as many members as I did of HPD, from command level to motor patrol officers, riding their beats on their watch.”

Our 5 o’clock news producer Krystal Kawabata was also a graduating member of HPD’s 31st CPA class.

The first CPA class was held in September 1994. Since then, more than 580 citizens have completed the program.

