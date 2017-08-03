Family of Roland Cazimero asks for help reuniting with two of his guitars

The family of late award-winning musician Roland Cazimero is asking the public for help reuniting with two of his guitars.

Cazimero received the first guitar as a gift in 1980. It is a single-neck, 12-string jumbo guitar with a spruce top and bracing, Kauai koa back, sides, and neck, ebony fingerboard, gold tuners, and kiawe bridge and headplate with mother-of-pearl Kalalea mountains inlayed in the headplate.

The second guitar is a white Ovation 12-string guitar that Cazimero played it in the late ’70s and ’80s. It is a single-neck, 12-string guitar with a Kauai koa top, kiawe bridge, LR Baggs bridge pickup, ebony fretboard, and a plate of kiawe on the face and back surface of the head.

“The thing is, all his instruments are important to our family, because it’s him, you know?” said Cazimero’s wife, Lauwae Cazimero. “I wish I had done this when he was still with us, so unfortunately he’s gone and I’m doing it now.”

If you have any information, you’re asked to email Jeep Jon Briones at de.jeep1@gmail.com.