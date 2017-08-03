Hawaii’s Kitchen: Pai Honolulu

Chef Kevin Lee came to Hawaii as opening Chef de Cuisine at Prima and decided to stay in Hawaii to open his own restaurant, Pai Honolulu. He says he fell in love with the culture and wanted to positively contribute to Hawaii’s up and coming food scene and be a part of the community.

Pai Honolulu is open Tuesday through Saturday for dinner and will be opening very soon for Lunch. Reservations can be made on open table, through their website (www.paihonolulu.com) or by calling the restaurant at 744-2531.

Chef Kevin joins us to make one of his favorite dishes, Agedashi XO Turnip Cake.