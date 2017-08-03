Lucky Strike Social opens at Ala Moana Center

By Published:

Lucky Strike Social opens its first Hawaii location in Ala Moana Center Friday.

A VIP preview party took place Thursday night.

As its name suggests, the venue features a four-lane bowling suite with a live music stage, all kinds of arcade games, and food.

“I think the spirit of Hawaii and the spirit of Honolulu and ohana and family and love and surf is what Lucky Strike is about, so the location is perfect and we feel blessed to be a part of it,” said owner Steven Foster.

Lucky Strike Social will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s