Monk seal pup stuck in Natatorium for a second time

Related Coverage Crews rush to Natatorium to rescue monk seal pup, reunite her with worried mother

Wildlife officials are responding after a monk seal pup had once again separated from her mother.

RH58, also known as Rocky, was spotted alone, swimming off Kaimana Beach and wailing for her pup, who had once again gotten into the Natatorium.

Rocky eventually entered the Natatorium to be with her pup.

Watch the events unfold via our live stream here.

In the evening hours of July 28, mom and pup were previously separated, sparking panic.

Wildlife officials finally rescued the pup, who has been nicknamed Kaimana, at around 8:30 p.m. They wrapped her in a blanket, using it as a makeshift stretcher to reunite her with her mother.

“From the time that we were able to put hands on the pup and capture her, put her into the stretcher and carry her down and reunite her with mom, it took about nine and a half minutes,” Aliza Milette-Winfree, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration marine mammal biologist, previously told KHON2. “From my understanding and our experience today, the Natatorium is definitely in a dilapidated state. NOAA will be working with the state and City and County to make sure we try and monitor and address the scenario.”

Rocky gave birth on June 29 and she and her pup have spent the past month in the area. Crowds gather daily to watch them.

Officials urge swimmers to stay out of the water and for the public to respect the perimeters and warning signs.