Rainbow Warrior WR Noa continues family legacy in Manoa

As the University of Hawaii football team approaches the four-week countdown to kickoff of the 2017 season at UMass, a family-like bond continues to strengthen in training camp.

For a handful of Rainbow Warriors, the green and white runs in their bloodline. Six players on the current roster are second-generation ‘Bows.

FBS PROGRAMS WITH MOST CURRENT STUDENT-ATHLETES WHOSE FATHERS ALSO PLAYED AT THE SAME SCHOOL

Clemson – 9

Michigan – 9

Iowa – 8

BYU – 7

Georgia Tech – 7

Florida State – 6

Hawaii – 6

Virginia – 6

Texas – 5

Colorado – 4

West Virginia – 4

The father-son combinations tie for sixth among all of the NCAA”s football bowl subdivision. One of the program’s current lineage is freshman wide receiver Kumoku Noa.

The Kamehameha-Kapalama graduate’s father Henry (1972-74), older brothers Kilinahe (2001-04) and Waikaloa (2006), and cousin Kaulana (1996-99) all played for Hawaii.

“Its not about the name on the back, it’s about the one on the front. So very proud that I get to play for the University of Hawaii.” Noa said.

After redshirting in 2016, Noa has impressed during fall camp in a loaded wide receiver corps.

“Its been a good experience and getting better and just something that a lot of people dream of so just very blessed to be here. There’s a lot of studs everywhere on the field so just gotta be ready all of the time.” Noa added.

After getting some shine in the public spotlight for translating head coach Nick Rolovich’s post-game Hawaii Bowl press conference into Pidgin last year, Noa wants his play to do the talking this season.

“There’s a lot of opportunities out there. Just blessed every day to come in and do my business and just be able to play with good players every day. Especially for the defense they make me better. We already look like a good team this year.”

Noa and the ‘Bows will resume fall camp Saturday at 6:30 am. They open the 2017 season August 26th at UMass at 12:00 Hawaii.