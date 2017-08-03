Tickets on sale for Clippers Hawaii Classic at Stan Sheriff Center

Related Coverage Clippers to play preseason games against Raptors in Hawaii

Public sales opened at 9 a.m. Thursday for tickets to see the L.A. Clippers play the Toronto Raptors in Honolulu this October.

Tickets for the Sunday, Oct. 1, and Tuesday, Oct. 3, games at the Stan Sheriff Center can be purchased online here with seats beginning at $20.

“Although having two NBA preseason games in Hawaii is largely a benefit to local sports fans, other benefits, like having the games televised regionally by Fox Sports as well as attracting fans from Los Angeles and Toronto help promote the Hawaiian Islands and generate economic impact,” said Brad Gessner, senior vice president and general manager, AEG Facilities.

In addition to the games, the Clippers, Hawaii Tourism Authority, and AEG will host a free Fan Fest for the public at the Hawaii Convention Center, featuring the team’s players and coaches along with family activities, food and beverages, arts and crafts and sports. Details to come.