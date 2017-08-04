Bethany Hamilton, Mick Fanning inducted into Surfers’ Hall of Fame

A Hawaii surfer celebrated a big honor Friday.

Bethany Hamilton was inducted into the Surfers’ Hall of Fame in Huntington Beach, Calif., along with fellow inductee Mick Fanning.

The Kauai native lost her left arm in a shark attack in 2003, and went on to become an inspiration to millions of surfers and non-surfers alike.

In keeping with tradition, Hamilton left her hand and footprints in the cement outside Huntington Surf and Sport.

“I wrote ‘Always Hope’ because I think hope is such a key thing that you need in life to overcome and thrive and get past really tough times,” she said.

Fanning overcame a career-threatening injury and an attack by a great white shark to become a top professional competitor at the national (Australia) and international level.

“Together, Bethany and Mick’s achievements are the things legends are made of,” said Surfers’ Hall of Fame founder Aaron Pai. “Both Bethany and Mick have inspired generations of people with their will to be unstoppable.”

The Surfers’ Hall of Fame celebrated its first induction in 1997, and pays tribute to individuals, including several from Hawaii, who have made an indelible mark on the sport, industry, and culture of surfing.

Previous inductees include Laird Hamilton, Andy Irons, Jack O’Neill, Robert August, Bob Hurley, Sean Collins, Kelly Slater, Lisa Andersen, Gerry Lopez, George Downing, Shane Dorian, Greg Noll, Corky Carroll, Shaun Tomson, Rob Machado, Timmy Turner, Shawn Stussy, and Rabbit Kekai.

Feeling honored to have been inducted into the Surfers' Hall of Fame this morning & remembered amongst such incredible surfers in history! pic.twitter.com/QR9J4optU5 — Bethany Hamilton (@bethanyhamilton) August 4, 2017