Consolidated Theatres celebrates 100th anniversary with ‘Mahalo’ deals for moviegoers

Consolidated Theatres is celebrating 100 years in Hawaii with special deals for moviegoers.

The first deal, called “Mahalo Days,” begins Aug. 7.

Every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday at all theatre locations, customers can enjoy:

$7 general admission, $10 luxury recliners with reserved seating at ‘Ōlino and Ward Theatres, and $13 TITAN LUXE with Dolby Atmos premium big screen experience tickets.

$2 hot dogs and $2 popcorn.

The second deal, “2-4-6-8, Who Do We Appreciate? You!” begins Aug. 13.

Every Sunday, exclusive concession deals will be offered at all locations:

$2 Mahalo popcorn

$4 small drink

$6 large popcorn with FREE refill

$8 medium popcorn and medium drink

“It’s an honor to celebrate this milestone with our loyal customers in a way that makes it even easier for families and friends to enjoy the movies together,” said Lindsey Chun-Hori, director of marketing for Consolidated Theatres. “We look forward to saying mahalo to the community for their century of support with these exceptional offers.”

Stay tuned for more anniversary specials.

Click here for more information about Consolidated Theatres and these special offers.