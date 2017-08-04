Farrington High School celebrates first football games on long-awaited home field



History was made Friday night at Farrington High School.

Six months after holding a grand opening ceremony for a new stadium and field, Farrington’s football teams played their first-ever home games in the school’s 80-year history.

The junior varsity game kicked off at 5 p.m. with the varsity game to follow at around 7:30 p.m., marking a new era for the Governors as they face the Warriors of Kamehameha Schools.

A sellout crowd is expected to fill the 4,000-seat stadium.

The facility is considered state-of-the-art with a price tag of some $20 million, named after long-time Farrington coach Edward “Skippa” Diaz.

Anticipation is high since development of the field faced numerous delays. The stadium was supposed to open last year, but there wasn’t enough money to build the bleachers for the visiting team.

“I tell you, I still get choked up just thinking for our community, we’re going to have a home game here for all of Kalihi to come. They can even walk up to our stadium instead of having to find a way to Roosevelt,” said Farrington athletics director Harold Tanaka. “It’s touching, because now I’m seeing the second generation come through so now our kids’ parents are coming up to me and are like, ‘Coach we finally get one stadium,’ and it’s like, we fought for this thing for years and years and now the time has come.”

Equipment manager George Kamau has been with the school since 1962.

“Seeing this day, especially driving in today and looking at the whole place again, really brings back a lot of memories, but more so, thank you for all the things. It’s a hell of a facility,” he said.

If the school’s parking lot fills up, Tanaka says overflow would be accommodated at nearby schools, like Damien Memorial School, for a fee.