Homeless moved at Old Kona Airport Park

Big Island Mayor Harry Kim declared a state of emergency regarding the homeless in Kona.

There was a homeless encampment at the Old Kona Airport Park on the Big Island.

But this week the county did a sweep there enforcing the no camping policy.

“It allows us to put up tent structures in a very short period of time, tent structures, to house 20 people so we put up the tents and keep the tent structures which would normally not be allowed on that property,” said Lance Niimi from the Office of the Mayor.

Police will monitor the Old Airport Park to make sure the homeless don’t move back in.

The county is hoping that with the homeless gone that people will feel comfortable and safe going to that park again.