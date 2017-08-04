IRS warns of phishing email scam that poses as software upgrade

If you get an email from a tax software provider advertising a software update or system upgrade, take a closer look.

The Internal Revenue Service, state tax agencies and the tax industry are warning tax professionals of a new phishing email scam that aims to steal usernames and passwords.

This is the time of year when many software providers issue software upgrades and when tax professionals are working to meet the Oct. 15 deadline for extension filers.

This latest scam email variation comes with a subject line of “Software Support Update” and highlights an “Important Software System Upgrade.” It thanks recipients for continuing to trust the software provider to serve their tax preparation needs and mimics the software providers’ email templates.

The e-mail informs the recipients that due to a recent software upgrade, the preparer must revalidate their login credentials. It provides a link to a fictitious website that mirrors the software provider’s actual login page.

Instead of upgrading software, the tax professionals are providing their information to cybercriminals who use the stolen credentials to access the preparers’ accounts and to steal client information.

Keep in mind that software providers do not embed links into emails asking them to validate passwords. Never open a link or an attachment from a suspicious email.

Tax professionals who receive emails purportedly from their tax software providers seeking login credentials should send those scam emails to their tax software provider.

For Windows users, follow this process to help the investigation of these scam emails:

Use “Save As” to save the scam. Under “save as type” in the drop-down menu, select “plain text” and save to the desktop. Do not click on any links. Open a new email and attach this saved email as a file. Send a new email containing the attachment to the tax software provider, as well as a copy to Phishing@IRS.gov.

Click here for more information on the software upgrade scam, and click here for an overview of common tax-related scams.