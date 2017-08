Our friends at Island Slipper brought us two pairs from their Classic Suede & Leather Collection. Platforms have never been so comfortable and edgy! Complement any style with these instantly comfortable slippers. These slippers will have no problem keeping up a lovely stroll in Waikiki.

Check them out!

Island Slipper Locations:

Ala Moana Center, Ewa Wing, Level 3

Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center, Building A, Level 2

Website: shop.islandslipper.com