Lucky Strike Social CEO shares his thoughts about opening first Hawaii location

By Published:

It’s a restaurant, music venue and bowling alley all wrapped up in one.

Hawaii’s newest hotspot promises to deliver good times and be home to lasting memories.

This morning on Wake Up 2day, CEO Steven Foster joined us in studio to talk about Lucky Strike Social’s big grand opening.

Foster says he was excited to bring the Lucky Strike to Hawaii and added that a number of employees in the home office are from the islands.

Foster says Lucky Strike Sessions will offer games, live music, bowling and great food for guests.

The four-lane bowling venue opens friday at Ala Moana Center.

It’s taking over the old Shirokiya location on the Macy’s side of the mall.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s