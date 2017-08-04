Road Work for the Week: Aug. 5-11

PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

OAHU

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) AIEA TO PEARL CITY (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Kaonohi Street Overpass and the Waipahu Offramp (Exit 8B) for overhead sign survey work. Three lanes will be closed from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., and four lanes will be closed from 12 a.m. to 4:30 a.m., if needed. Locations are as follows:

Monday night, Aug. 7, through Wednesday morning, Aug. 9 – Closures between the Kaonohi Street Overpass and the Pearl City/Waimalu offramp (Exit 10).

Wednesday night, Aug. 9, through Friday morning, Aug. 11, – Closures between the Lehua Avenue Underpass and the Waipahu Offramp (Exit 8B).

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Three left lanes closed on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Airport offramp (Exit 16) on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) HONOLULU

Roving closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Puuloa Road Underpass and the Kapiolani Boulevard Overpass on Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m., for maintenance work.

4) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two right lanes closed on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Houghtailing Street Underpass and Aala Street Overpass on Sunday night, Aug. 6, through Friday morning, Aug. 11, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for guardrail improvements.

5) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

24-hour shoulder closures on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction at the Vineyard Boulevard offramp (Exit 20B), Liliha Street Overpass, and the Aala Street Overpass on Friday, Aug. 4, through Friday, Aug. 11, for guardrail and shoulder improvements.

6) KUNIA

Shoulder closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction at the Kunia offramp (Exit 5B) on Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscaping work.

7) PEARL HARBOR

Lane shifts on the Hickam AFB/Naval Base offramp (Exit 15) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for the Rail project.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

8) SALT LAKE

Alternating lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Salt Lake Boulevard Underpass and the Keehi Interchange on Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

9) WAIAWA TO HALAWA (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Waiawa Road Overpass and the Radford Drive Overpass on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 1 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., for maintenance work.

— H-2 FREEWAY —

1) MILILANI

Right lane closure on the H-2 Freeway in the northbound direction between the Pineapple Road Overpass and the Mililani Mauka offramp (Exit 5A) on Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m., for electrical maintenance work.

2) WAIPIO

Right lane closure on the H-2 Freeway in the southbound direction between the Ka Uka Boulevard onramp and the Waianae offramp (Exit 1B) on Thursday, Aug. 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for electrical maintenance work.

— H-201 MOANALUA FREEWAY —

1) HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

One to two lanes closed on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway/H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Kaneohe offramp (Exit 1D) and the Aiea Heights Drive Overpass on Sunday night, Aug. 6, through Monday morning, Aug. 7, from 9 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., for striping work.

2) HALAWA (NIGHT WORK)

Two lanes closed on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway/H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Kaneohe offramp (Exit 1D) and the Aiea Heights Drive Overpass on Monday night, Aug. 7, through Friday morning, Aug. 11, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for maintenance work. The Aiea/Pearlridge offramp will be closed during this time.

3) HALAWA (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway/H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Kaneohe offramp (Exit 1D) and the Aiea Heights Drive Overpass on Monday night, Aug. 7, through Friday morning, Aug. 11, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for guardrail replacements.

4) HALAWA

Left lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the westbound direction between the Ala Kapuna Street Overpass and the Kaimakani Street Overpass on Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for tree trimming.

5) MOANALUA (NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on the H-201 Freeway in both directions between the Middle Street Overpass and the Ala Kapuna Street Overpass on Monday night, Aug. 7, through Friday morning, Aug. 11, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for maintenance work.

6) MOANALUA (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on the H-201 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Puuloa Road Overpass and the Fort Shafter/King Street offramp on Monday night, Aug. 7, through Friday morning, Aug. 11, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for maintenance work.

7) MOANALUA (NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Fort Shafter/King Street offramp on Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for maintenance work.

8) MOANALUA

Right lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Funston Road Overpass and the Middle Street Overpass on Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail improvements.

9) MOANALUA (WEEKEND WORK)

Lane closure on the Airport/Tripler Hospital offramp (Exit 3) from the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the eastbound direction on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., for electrical maintenance work.

— H-3 FREEWAY —

1) HALAWA

Right lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in the Kaneohe-bound direction at the Harano Tunnel on Monday, Aug. 7, and Thursday, Aug. 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) KAILUA

Left lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in the Kailua-bound direction in the vicinity of the Kailua offramp (Exit 14) on Monday, Aug. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for electrical maintenance work.

3) KANEOHE

Left lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in the Honolulu-bound direction in the vicinity of the Harano Tunnels on Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY —

1) HONOKAI HALE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Farrington Highway in both directions in the vicinity of the Aliinui Drive Overpass on Friday night, Aug. 4, through Saturday morning, Aug. 5, from 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m., for maintenance work.

2) KAPOLEI

Alternating lane closure on Farrington Highway between Wakea Street and Kalaeloa Boulevard on Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for safety improvements. Traffic will be contraflowed.

3) MAKAHA

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Keaau Homesteads Road and Kaena Point on Monday, Aug. 7, through Thursday, Aug. 10, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) NANAKULI

Alternating lane closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Nanakuli Avenue and Haleakala Avenue on Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

5) NANAKULI

Lane closures on Farrington Highway in both directions between Lualei Place and Mohihi Street on Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for paving work.

6) WAIALUA (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Weed Circle and Olohio Street on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

7) WAIALUA TO MOKULEIA

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Weed Circle and Dillingham Airfield on Wednesday, Aug. 9, through Thursday, Aug. 10, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

8) WAIANAE

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction between at the Mailiilii Road intersection on Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for electrical maintenance work.

9) WAIANAE

Alternating lane closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Mailiilii Road and Ala Akau Street on Monday, Aug. 7, through Thursday, Aug. 10, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY —

1) KANEOHE

Lane closure on Kahekili Highway in both directions between Haiku Road and West Hui Iwa Street on Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility installations and sign repairs.

2) KANEOHE

Lane closure on Kahekili Highway in the northbound direction between West Hui Iwa Road and Ahuimanu Place on Thursday, Aug. 10, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) KANEOHE

Lane closure on Kahekili Highway in the northbound direction between East Hui Iwa Road and Ahuimanu Place on Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) KANEOHE

Alternating lane closure on Kahekili Highway in both directions in the vicinity of the Hui Iwa Street intersection on Monday, Aug. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for electrical maintenance work.

5) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Kahekili Highway in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Likelike Highway on Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11, from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY —

1) HAWAII KAI

Right turn lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the westbound at the Kealahou Street intersection on Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for paving work.

2) MAUNAWILI TO WAIMANALO

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in both directions between Kailua Road and Bell Street on Monday, Aug. 7, and Friday, Aug. 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) NIU VALLEY

Right lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the westbound direction between Moomuku Place and Paiko Drive on Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for electrical maintenance work.

4) NIU VALLEY

Right lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the eastbound direction between East Halemaumau Street and Paiko Drive on Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical maintenance work.

5) WAIMANALO

Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in both directions between Poalima Street and Aloiloi Street on Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for sidewalk improvements.

6) WAIMANALO

Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the eastbound direction between Flamingo Street and Humuniki Street on Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for road reconstruction and utility relocation.

7) WAIMANALO

Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the eastbound direction between Kanapuu Drive and Flamingo Street on Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for pole replacements.

8) WAIMANALO

Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the eastbound direction between Kanapuu Drive and Poalima Street on Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for pole replacements.

9) WAIMANALO

Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the eastbound direction between Old Kalanianaole Highway and Kumuhau Street on Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY —

1) HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the westbound direction between Kalaloa Street and the H-201 onramp, for The Rail project.

Friday night, Aug. 4, through Sunday morning, Aug. 6, and Monday night, Aug. 7, through Friday morning, Aug. 11, from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5, and Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

2) HALEIWA TO KAHALUU

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Joseph P. Leong Highway and Kahekili Highway on Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) KAAAWA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Kina Place and Punaluu Valley Road on Monday, Aug. 7, through Thursday, Aug. 10, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) KAAAWA

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the southbound direction between Kaaawa Place and Kaaawa Valley Road on Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for utility work and guardrail installations. Traffic will be contraflowed.

5) KALIHI (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the westbound direction between Puuhale Road and the Kamehameha Highway onramp to the H-1 Freeway on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., for electrical maintenance work.

6) KANEOHE

Lane shifts on Kamehameha Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction in the vicinity of the H-3 Freeway Overpass on Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for utility maintenance.

7) MILILANI (WEEKEND WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Ka Uka Boulevard and Lanikuhana Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge deck work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

8) MILILANI TO PEARL CITY

Alternating lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Lanikuhana Avenue and Waiawa Road on Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

9) PEARL HARBOR

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the eastbound direction at the onramp to H-1 Freeway and Nimitz Highway on Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for The Rail project. Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

10) PEARL HARBOR

Lane closures on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Arizona Street and Center Drive on Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11, for The Rail project.

Up to two eastbound lanes closed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

One westbound lane closed from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

11) WAHIAWA TO HALEIWA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Wilikina Drive and Weed Circle on Wednesday, Aug. 9, through Friday, Aug. 11, from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

12) WAHIAWA TO WAIPAHU

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Wilikina Drive and Waipahu Street on Monday, Aug. 7, through Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

13) WAIKELE

Left lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the northbound direction between Higgins Road and Wilikina Drive on Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail improvements.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY —

1) KALIHI

One lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between School Street and Gulick Avenue on Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for electrical and guardrail work.

2) KALIHI

One lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Gulick Avenue and Emmeline Place on Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical, guardrail, and paving work.

3) KALIHI (NIGHT WORK)

One to two lanes closed on Likelike Highway in both directions between Emmeline Place and School Street on Monday night, Aug. 7, through Friday morning, Aug. 11, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for paving work.

4) KALIHI

One to two lanes closed on Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between Emmeline Place and School Street on Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for electrical, guardrail, and gutter work.

5) KALIHI

Right lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between Valley View Drive and Emmeline Place on Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for drain repairs.

6) KALIHI

Right lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between the Wilson Tunnel and School Street on Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

7) KANEOHE TO KALIHI (NIGHT WORK)

Closure of Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between Kahekili Highway and Valley View Drive on Monday night, Aug. 7, through Friday morning, Aug. 11, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for LED lighting replacement work.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY —

1) HONOLULU

Roving lane closure on Nimitz Highway/Ala Moana Boulevard in both directions between Sand Island Access Road and Kalakaua Avenue on Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug 11, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) HONOLULU

Lanes may be closed on Nimitz Highway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Keehi Interchange on Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for The Rail project. For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

3) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the H-1 Freeway Hickam AFB/Naval Base offramp (Exit 15) on Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work. For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— PALI HIGHWAY —

1) HONOLULU TO KAILUA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the Pali Highway in the Kailua-bound direction between Waokanaka Street and Kamehameha Highway on Sunday night, Aug. 6, through Monday morning, Aug. 7, from 10:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. for tunnel lighting replacements.

2) HONOLULU TO MAUNAWILI

Roving closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between South Beretania Street and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, Aug. 7, and Friday, Aug. 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) MAUNAWILI

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Honolulu-bound directions between Kamehameha Highway and the Pali Tunnels on Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lighting replacements.

4) NUUANU (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Kailua-bound direction in the vicinity of the Waokanaka Street intersection on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— ALA MOANA BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in the westbound direction between Atkinson Drive and Piikoi Street on Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in the westbound direction between Atkinson Drive and Piikoi Street on Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11, over a 24-hour period, for maintenance work.

3) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in both directions between Keawe Street and Coral Street on Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility repairs.

4) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in the westbound direction between South Street and Punchbowl Street on Friday night, Aug. 4, through Sunday morning, Aug. 6, and Monday night, Aug. 7, through Friday morning, Aug. 11, from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., for maintenance work.

5) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in the westbound direction between South Street and Punchbowl Street on Saturday, Aug. 5, and Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KANEOHE BAY DRIVE —

1) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Kaneohe Bay Drive in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Mokapu Saddle Road on Monday, Aug. 7, through Thursday, Aug. 10, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— WHITMORE AVENUE —

1) WAHIAWA

Roving lane closure on Whitmore Avenue in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Center Street on Wednesday, Aug. 9, through Friday, Aug. 11, from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KUALAKAI PARKWAY —

1) KAPOLEI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Kualakai Parkway in both directions in the vicinity of Kapolei Parkway on Friday night, Aug. 4, through Saturday morning, Aug. 5, from 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m., for maintenance work.

2) KAPOLEI

Roving lane closure on Kualakai Parkway in both directions between Kapolei Parkway and the H-1 Freeway Overpass on Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KAILUA ROAD —

1) KAILUA

Roving lane closure on Kailua Road in both directions between Kalanianaole Highway and Hamakua Drive on Monday, Aug. 7, through Thursday, Aug. 10, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— FORT WEAVER ROAD —

1) EWA BEACH

Right lane closure on Fort Weaver Road in the southbound direction between Keoneula Boulevard and Kaimalie Street on Friday, Aug. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KAMANANUI ROAD —

1) WAHIAWA

Roving lane closure on Kamanamui Road in both directions between Wilikina Drive and Kaukonahua Road on Wednesday, Aug. 9, through Friday, Aug. 11, from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KUNIA ROAD —

1) VILLAGE PARK TO WAHIAWA

Alternating lane closure on Kunia Road in both directions between the H-1 Freeway Overpass and Wilikina Drive on Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

— PUULOA ROAD —

1) MOANALUA (WEEKEND WORK)

Lane closure on Puuloa Road in the southbound direction between the H-201 Moanalua Freeway Underpass and Salt Lake Boulevard on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., for electrical maintenance work.

— ALA AUANA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane may be closed on Ala Auana Street in the northbound direction between Rodgers Boulevard and Ala Onaona Street on Monday night, Aug. 7, through Friday morning, Aug. 11, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— ALA ONAONA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Multiple lane closures on Ala Onaona Street in the eastbound direction on Monday night, Aug. 7, through Friday morning, Aug. 11, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— AOLELE STREET —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Left turn lanes may be closed on Aolele Street in the eastbound direction at the Paiea Street intersection on Monday night, Aug. 7, through Friday morning, Aug. 11, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane may be closed on Aolele Street in the westbound direction between Paiea Street and Lagoon Drive on Monday night, Aug. 7, through Friday morning, Aug. 11, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be contraflowed. For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— HALONA STREET —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

24/7 closure of Halona Street between Kohou Street and Auld Lane at the Halona Street Bridge on Friday, Aug. 4, through Friday, Aug. 11, for bridge replacement work.

Motorists wanting to access Houghtailing Street may use the westbound H-1 Freeway Houghtailing Street Off-Ramp (Exit 20B) or North School Street. Motorists wanting to access Kohou Street will be detoured onto North School Street and onto Houghtailing Street. Motorists wanting to access Kokea Street will be detoured through Auld Lane and Laa Lane.

Local traffic will be maintained during this time as well as pedestrian access across the canal via a temporary foot bridge adjacent to Halona Street Bridge.

— HOUGHTAILING STREET —

1) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Houghtailing Street in the eastbound direction at the Olomea Street intersection on Monday, Aug. 7, through Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

— KALIHI STREET —

1) KALIHI

Roving lane closure on Kalihi Street in the eastbound direction at the Kalihi St onramp to the eastbound H-1 Freeway on Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) KALIHI

Partial closure on Kalihi Street in the southbound direction between Fernandez Street and Beckley Street on Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail improvements.

— LIHOLIHO STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Lane closure on Liholiho Street in the westbound direction at the Lunalilo Street intersection on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., for tree trimming.

— OLOMEA STREET —

1) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Olomea Street in the eastbound direction at the Houghtailing Street intersection on Monday, Aug. 7, through Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

— WAIWAI LOOP —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane may be closed on Waiwai Loop on Monday night, Aug. 7, through Friday morning, Aug. 11, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be contraflowed. For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— DANIEL K. INOUYE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport from the Ewa end to the Diamond Head end of the Overseas Terminal, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., nightly, for roadway construction.

All Makai lanes will be closed on Sunday night, Aug. 6 and Monday night, Aug. 7.

The Second Level Overseas Terminal Parking Garage will be closed during construction hours. OST parking will be accessed from the Ground Level entrance. Remember to follow all directional signs entering and exiting the airport.

KAUAI

— KAUMUALII HIGHWAY —

1) KALAHEO (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) in both directions between Koloa Road and Halewili Road on Sunday night, Aug. 6, through Friday morning, Aug. 11, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for repaving work.

— KUHIO HIGHWAY —

1) HANALEI

Alternating lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 560) in both directions between Mile Marker 5.1 and Mile Marker 5.3 on Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for slope stabilization work. Traffic will be contraflowed in the open lane.

MAUI

— OLD HALEAKALA HIGHWAY —

1) PUKALANI

Lane closure on Old Haleakala Highway in the eastbound direction at the Kula Highway intersection on Monday, Aug. 7, through Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for traffic signal work.

— HANA HIGHWAY —

1) KAHULUI

Alternating lane closure on Hana Highway in both directions between Kala Road and Stable Road on Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for cold plane and resurfacing work.

HAWAII ISLAND

— MAMALAHOA (HWY 190) —

1) PUUANAHULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closures on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between Mile Marker 20 and Mile Marker 22, over a twenty-four hour period, seven days a week for drainage improvements. Trucks/trailers that exceed statutory size-weight limits will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis upon application of their respective oversize-overweight vehicle permits. Maximum width for any vehicle with permit passing through the project area is 10-feet.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) HAKALAU

Alternating lane closures on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions at Mile Marker 16 on Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge rehabilitation work on Umauma Bridge. Travel speed on Umauma Bridge is reduced to 20-mph.

— SADDLE ROAD (ROUTE 200) —

1) UPPER KAUMANA

Alternating single lane closures on Saddle Road (Route 200) in both directions between Mile Marker 5 and Mile Marker 12 on Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily, for grading of the new Daniel K. Inouye Highway, East Side alignment.