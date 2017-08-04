School year represents milestone for new full-time teachers as well as students

The pencils have been sharpened, and fresh notebooks are ready to be filled.

In less than three days, classrooms all over the state will be filled with students, and teachers are making their final preparations.

Nearly 13,000 teachers have already been at school since earlier this week, setting up their classrooms and getting ready for the students to return to class.

For some, this will be their first school year as full-time teachers.

Jill Vanek had been a long-time substitute at Nimitz Elementary in the past, but will start to teach her first full-time second-grade class on Monday.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous, but teachers get nervous, just like students,” Vanek said. “I’m also very excited, because I get to see where the year will go and I’m also very excited to see the growth and my students throughout the year.”

Vanek says this summer has been spent lesson-planning and filling her classroom with everything she’ll need for the school year.

“I learned that teachers do a lot outside of the normal day,” she said. “The setting up of the classrooms, preparing the materials for the kids. It’s a lot more than when I was just a substitute teacher and I would go in and teach the material for the day.”

Like other first-year teachers, Vanek recently went through the Department of Education’s hiring process.

School principals spent the summer filling vacant positions, and final numbers will be available when school have finished submitting their reports.

First- and second-year teachers also had the option to attend the Department of Education’s beginning teacher summer academy. The two-day program hosted approximately 200 new teachers this week.

“The first day of school is going to start out with a welcome to the students, to get to know them, and also about rules and regulations for the school and the classroom,” Vanek said. “Once we have that foundation then I think the teaching part will be easier.”