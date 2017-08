A new store in the Shirokiya Village Walk at Ala Moana is actually a very popular and well known store in Japan. The grand opening of the JQ Store is happening today thru Sunday and it’s where you’ll be able to find anime, stationary from Japan and a variety of specialty hobby goods. Gotaro Oshitari, Head of Design and Marketing and Eddie Wakida, Executive Vice President join us with a preview of all the fun!

Website: www.shirokiya.com