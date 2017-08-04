State releases consolidation details for some Kauai school bus routes

The Hawaii State Department of Education (HIDOE) advises students and parents at Kapaa Elementary, Kapaa Middle, Kapaa High, Eleele Elementary, Waimea Canyon Middle and Waimea High schools that school bus routes will be temporarily consolidated beginning on the first day of school next Monday, Aug. 7, 2017.

Scheduled pick-up and arrival times will be modified from previous years due to the consolidation of bus routes in the Kapaa and Waimea Complex Areas.

The updated schedules bus schedules and rider information are available at the following locations:

“Due to a lack of available school bus drivers on Kauai, bus routes at these six schools will be consolidated to adjust to fewer personnel,” said Assistant Superintendent Dann Carlson. “As a result, route times will be modified to accommodate the longer distances and students will see some delays and slightly longer travel times. We apologize for this temporary inconvenience and routes will be restored as new bus drivers are hired.”

During this time, school administrators will make adjustments to ensure that all students affected by the transportation delays have adequate time for school breakfast and are not penalized for tardiness.

For school bus route questions or concerns, call the Get On Board Hotline at 808-586-0161 on Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.