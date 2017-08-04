State seeks approval for late-night work along Pali Highway

The state is getting ready to do road work on Pali Highway.

Starting in the fall, the state will be replacing the lighting system to LED lights from Vineyard Boulevard to Kamehameha Highway.

Once that’s done, resurfacing work from Waokanaka Street to Kamehameha Highway will begin.

The city will also be upgrading the sewer system in Nuuanu Valley, which is supposed to increase sewer flow capacity and minimize sewer overflows.

The project will install a new sewer main along Dowsett Avenue, Pali Highway, and Nuuanu Avenue, and could take nearly three years for the work to finish.

Officials say they can get it done a lot faster if crews work around the clock. That means noise at night, and the state needs permission for that to happen.

James Toma with the Department of Health is the one who grants noise variance requests.

“It is a sensitive issue, and they’re working at night. We want to make sure the project is done, but the people also need to sleep,” he said.

Nuuanu resident Phillip Nerney says that’s the biggest concern for residents.

At a recent Nuuanu Neighborhood Board meeting, he said, “I observed a cafeteria full of people expressing concerns about not being able to sleep.”

We asked the Department of Health what the noises will sound like from roadwork.

“It depends on what they’re doing, but one of the activities, which is micro-tunneling, there might be humming from the pits, but hopefully it’s deep enough so the noise is minimal. That’s what we’re hoping for,” replied Toma.

Before the green light on construction is given, the DOH needs to hear from the public first.

Comments can be sent to the Department of Health by Aug. 25.

Click here for more information or call (808) 586-4700.