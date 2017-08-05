Lanikai dogs recovering, owner of dogs that attacked heads to court

It’s been one month since a pair of small dogs were attacked by a pair of larger dogs in Lanikai.

The owner of the dogs who attacked was cited and is expected to appear in court next week.

The victim tells me her two dogs Jenny and Daisy are doing much better since the attack.

There was also a meeting for Lanikai residents to learn more about what they should do if they ever find themselves in a similar situation.

“After having this experience, and seeing other people out with their dogs, it’s gonna be a long time before mine go back out in public,” Alesia Barnes said.

Barnes says her pups have improved quite a bit since the July 4 attack.

That’s when two large dogs came from a nearby yard, and attacked her dogs while they were out for a walk.

“Daisy… she still… she has 8 weeks for her fractures to start healing,” Barnes explained. “She’s coming along. It’s amazing to see her fur growing back. She’s still traumatized when you go to put her in the grass for any reason. She’s just very shaky and nervous.”

Since then, members of the Lanikai community have rallied for stricter laws for aggressive dogs, and a few plan to attend next week’s hearing.

It’s not yet clear what could be decided.

“The court date is Tuesday morning, and we’ll see what the outcome is. I know that there are neighbors and people that are going in support of the incident.”

“I don’t wanna see any animals put down, that breaks my heart. I’m a dog person,” Barnes said.

A community meeting with the Hawaiian Humane Society was held earlier this week for concerned residents.

The Kailua Neighborhood Board chair says the issue is on their radar, but it won’t be getting involved for the time being.

“No one has raised any issues about it to the Kailua Neighborhood Board, but we are aware that the attack did take place and that there are follow up actions that are underway,” Bill Hicks said.