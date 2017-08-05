Recipients, donors celebrate life-changing impact of scholarships

A special luncheon Saturday brought together donors and scholarship recipients from across the state.

This year alone, the Hawaii Community Foundation distributed more than $6 million in college scholarships to more than 1,300 students, many who wouldn’t otherwise have the opportunity.

According to HCF, 71 percent of college dropouts say it’s because of finances and their need to work.

Hoomaka Hou scholarship recipient Jamie Logan says she dropped out of school at age 11, was into drugs, and went in and out of prison and treatment.

But through treatment and a friend, she found the HCF scholarship opportunity.

“I cannot even explain how important it is for education for somebody like me, because I had no hope in life, and college totally changed my life,” Logan said. “Hawaii Community Foundation and the Hoomaka Hou scholarship has made such a difference, because I can pay for my books. It takes off that edge of not knowing if I’m going to be able to do it, and it gives me that motivation to know that I belong here too.”

Jamie now works at a treatment center, and has entered a social work program. She’s also a multi-year scholarship recipient, which means she needs to meet certain criteria every year to renew it.

“I really want the donors to know how much of a difference that they’re making,” Logan said. “It’s just their compassion and what they’re doing is changing the lives of so many people, that I don’t even know if they realize what they’re doing. I could be dead. I would be in jail. I could be anywhere, you know? But I’m here today because of them. They make it possible for me to change my life.”

All you need to do is fill out one application online to get matched to multiple scholarship opportunities. There are more than 200 scholarships available.

Click here for more information on HCF’s scholarship opportunities and how to apply.

HCF also launched a new campaign called “I am Phil,” short for philanthropic, to encourage recipients to give back.