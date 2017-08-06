The University of Hawaii Football team’s kickoff to the 2017 season at UMass is now just 20-days away.

The Rainbow Warriors received a much deserved Sunday off, following Saturday’s scrimmage at Clarence TC Ching Field, which marked as the end of practices open to the public for the remainder of training camp.

The UH defense has certainly lived up to the hype through the first two weeks of training camp and among the defenders delivering has been 6’7″ sophomore defensive tackle Viane Moala.

A cornerstone in Head Coach Nick Rolovich’s first recruiting class, the American Samoa native provided an early pay off, having played in all 14-games last season.

“He’s been progressing really well. I think he’s got a chance to be a real superstar in regards to his defensive tackle position and in this conference. He’s still got a long way to go, but, he needs to show up every single day to continue to develop, continue to works and take care of his body so he can stay healthy, be on the field and continue to practice like he has. He just comes to practice every single day and works really hard. If he continues down that path, I think he’ll be a name to remember here for a long time” said defensive coordinator Legi Suiaunoa.

Moala started the final two games of the season at defensive tackle against Massachusetts and Middle Tennessee, recording 12 total tackles in his rookie campaign while also blocking two kicks on the year. He blocked a potential game-winning field goal on the final play to preserve a key rivalry win at Fresno State en route to receiving Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week honors for his effort.

“I’ve been doing pretty good. I just need to work on my takeoff and pad level because I’ve been getting too high” said Moala.

When KHON2 Sports reporter Sam Spangler asked if pad level work was tough because of his height and length, Moala agreed with a smile saying, “Yeah, it’s pretty tough, but Coach Legi has been working me on that. Just got to put in the work.”

Moala and his ‘Bows return to work on Monday with the first of six straight practices before their next day off.

Kickoff against UMass to open the season is scheduled for August 26th at 12:00pm HST.