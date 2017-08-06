Drivers warned of traffic influx as students go back to school this month

Summer break is officially ending for tens of thousands of students across the state.

That means drivers can expect an influx of vehicles on the roads over the next few weeks.

Most public schools begin their new term this week, some private schools start the week of Aug. 14, and more than 53,000 university, college, and private school students return by Monday, Aug. 21.

On Monday, the Hawaii Department of Transportation, city Department of Transportation Services, the Honolulu Police Department and Oahu Transit Services will launch their annual “Beat the School Jam” by highlighting improvement projects designed to reduce traffic and be implemented soon.

