Drivers warned of traffic influx as students go back to school this month

By Published:

Summer break is officially ending for tens of thousands of students across the state.

That means drivers can expect an influx of vehicles on the roads over the next few weeks.

Most public schools begin their new term this week, some private schools start the week of Aug. 14, and more than 53,000 university, college, and private school students return by Monday, Aug. 21.

On Monday, the Hawaii Department of Transportation, city Department of Transportation Services, the Honolulu Police Department and Oahu Transit Services will launch their annual “Beat the School Jam” by highlighting improvement projects designed to reduce traffic and be implemented soon.

Stay with KHON2.com for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s