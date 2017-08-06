Missing: Ernest Hookano

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Ernest Hookano.

Police say Hookano is emotionally distraught.

He was last seen in the Kaneohe area on August 4, 2017, at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Hookano was driving a blue colored Toyota Tacoma with a blue camper top bearing Hawaii State license plates GFW-862.

He is known to frequent the Kaneohe area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300, or *CRIME on your cellular phone.

Ernest Hookano

Age: 59 years old

Height: 5’4”

Weight: 150 lbs.

Hair: Salt and pepper

Eyes: Brown