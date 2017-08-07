Don’t let your guard down on vacation; how scammers target hotel guests

Vacations can often be a great way to escape the stresses of everyday life.

Scammers see it as an opportunity to capitalize on your mistakes.

“You want to be wary of a call that you get in the middle of the night from the front desk saying they’re from the hotel and your credit card’s expired or didn’t go through, and you’re going to have to get out unless you give them the credit card number out over the phone,” warned Greg Dunn, Hawaii Better Business Bureau CEO.

Ultimately, Dunn says, the scammer is trying to get you to give out your personal information over the phone.

Instead, the Hawaii Better Business Bureau says hang up and go down to the front desk to take care of any pending transactions.

Another scam involves what look like real food menus you’ll find in and around a hotel.

“You call the number on the menu, you place your order. They take your credit card number over the phone and guess what. You’ve given up your credit card number, your CCV number, and your billing zip code, so again they can charge your card and you’re not getting any food,” Dunn said.

Over the last couple of years, police in Orlando say guests staying at several hotels have been targeted.

Dunn encourages people to look up the restaurant to verify that it’s an actual business, or ask the front desk for recommendations on where to eat. Don’t just rely on a flashy flier.

If you have a consumer concern or are interested in becoming an Action Line volunteer, give us a call at 591-0222 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday or send an email to actionline@khon2.com.