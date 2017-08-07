Hawaii dancer wows as ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ top 10 contestant

A Hawaii dancer has danced his way into the top 10 of “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Mark Villaver earned high praise from the judges for a hip-hop number with all-star partner, Comfort Fedoke.

“You were just like killing it. The camera loves you. You love the camera, I can tell. You’re such a ham,” said judge Vanessa Hudgens, “but you just give it all up there on that stage.”

Head judge Nigel Lythgoe called him Bruno Mars’ little brother: “I think your personality is going to steal this show.”

But to move forward in the competition, he’s going to have to wow more than the judges. He’ll also have to get America’s vote.

Click here for more information and to vote online.

