Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Francis Sales Reller

Honolulu police are looking for Francis Sales Reller, who also goes by the name “Sanchez Paco.”

He is accused of robbing someone in downtown Honolulu, and never showed up for trial.

“On Oct. 22, 2016, the complainant was walking on Maunakea Street when he observed a male and female acquaintance standing by his bicycle. The male approached him, struck him multiple times, and demanded his fanny pack. When the complainant refused, he was struck again and the fanny pack was ripped from him. The complainant fled and was able to give police the description of the suspect, and of the vehicle the suspect was driving,” said Sgt. Kim Buffett of CrimeStoppers.

A week later, police found Reller on Kalena Drive in Kalihi and arrested him for robbery.

He’s now wanted on a $100,000 warrant for not showing up for trial call last month.

Reller has 10 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area.

If you know where he is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.