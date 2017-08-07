Herringbone Waikiki brings ‘fish-meats-field’ menu to International Market Place

A new-to-Hawaii restaurant opened this week at the International Market Place, and it’s already generating a lot of buzz for its unique twist on buffalo wings.

One of Herringbone Waikiki’s signature dishes is buffalo octopus, tossed in the restaurant’s signature buffalo sauce.

It costs $17 on the dinner menu, and $9 during happy hour.

Herringbone serves a California coastal, “fish-meats-field” menu conceptualized by former “Top Chef” finalist Brian Malarkey. This is the restaurant’s fourth location in five years. There are also two restaurants in California, and one in Las Vegas.

“I’m excited to be honest,” said Chad Horton, Herringbone Waikiki’s executive chef. “It’s a great feeling about this opening. It’s been huge. It’s been really smooth. Our vendors have been there for us, and I really applaud them and thank them very much for the support.”

Horton says his ranch and seafood fare are sourced locally as much as possible.

Other signature dishes include the miso mushroom “carbonara” with udon, and the “Yacht,” which features Alaskan king crab, Kualoa oysters, Kauai shrimp, and Kona lobster.

If you’re interested in the Yacht, be prepared to go with a group. That seafood platter will set you back $155.

