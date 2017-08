Hui Mālama Ola Nā ‘Ōiwi is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the wellness & well-being of Hawaii Island. Originally established in 1985, its mission is to promote health education, and help people understand how to prevent and manage health conditions. Bernie Freitas, Program Coordinator and Aunty Edna Baldado, Community Cultural Specialist join us to talk about the program.

Website: hmono.org