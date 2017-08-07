Individual match tickets for Rainbow Wahine Volleyball on sale now

Individual match tickets for the 2017 University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball season are on sale now. Tickets are available for purchase online, by visiting the UH Ticket Office (Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.) or by calling (808) 944-2697 during the same hours.

Please note that the ticket office is temporarily relocated at the Les Murakami Baseball Stadium Box Office. They are expected to return to the Stan Sheriff Center Box Office on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

The team’s season-opener against Marquette, Aug. 25 as part of the Texaco Rainbow Wahine Invitational, is being promoted as “Pack the House” Night. The match marks the debut of first-year head coach Robyn Ah Mow-Santos.

Individual Ticket Prices:

· Lower Level – $23.00

· Upper Level Sections J-BB & HH-Q

Adult – $17.00

Senior Citizen – $12.00

Student (ages 4- high school) – $7.00

· Upper Level Sections CC-GG & P-K

Adult – $15.00

Senior Citizen -$10.00

Student (ages 4-high school) – $5.00

Ticket fees may apply.

Groups of 24 or more qualify for group rate pricing. Group tickets are available for purchase online at http://www.etickethawaii.com.

Season tickets are still on sale.