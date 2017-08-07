Jack in the Box Announces Fried Rice

Beginning August 7, Jack In The Box will be adding Fried Rice to their menu at all locations in Hawaii and Guam. Fried Rice will be made available as an entree, or as a platter or bowl upgrade. Their Fried Rice is made with Portuguese Sausage, Spam, and eggs. The key ingredient is the seasoning from Hawaii-based Noh Foods that adds the perfect blend of zest and spice! Comedian and Local Girl Pashyn Santos joins Glenn Dela Cruz from Jack In The Box on the Living808 set to show us how it’s made!

Website: http://www.pashynfruit.com

Handles: Instagram @wenpash twitter.com/pashyn