Macy’s to hold hiring event at several stores across the state

Macy’s is hiring dozens of employees in Hawaii for the back-to-school and fall shopping season.

The company will host special hiring events in most of its Hawaii stores on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Interested candidates can visit the following stores:

Ala Moana Center

Ka Makana Alii

Kahala Mall

Pearlridge Center

Waikiki

Windward Mall

Makalapua (Kailua-Kona)

Prince Kuhio Plaza (Hilo)

Kukui Grove (Lihue)

Queen Kaahumanu Center (Kahului)

Macy’s associates who work full-time or part-time provide service to customers on the selling floor, serve store operations needs, and also fulfill online orders for customers who buy online or via mobile. They also receive the Macy’s merchandise discount.

Candidates should apply in advance online through the company’s hiring site to discover open positions and opportunities for on-site interviews.