Makakilo residents fed up with constant illegal dumping near elementary school

A persistent illegal dumping problem in Makakilo has residents in the area fed up.

On Panana Street by the Palehua Villas town homes, large piles of trash and bulky items are often dumped on the sidewalks, days or even weeks before the scheduled pickup, and that’s illegal.

Residents and city officials put up security cameras to try to catch the illegal dumpers, but the cameras were stolen shortly after they were put up. Another camera was installed and that was stolen in a week.

Residents say it’s not just an eyesore, it’s dangerous.

Meanwhile, the Honolulu City Council member for the area says it’s time for that whole community to get together and find a way to stop the people who keep doing this.

Panana Street looked great when we stopped by Monday, because the trash was picked up. The problem is, furniture, appliances, and other large pieces of trash are dumped there usually by the next day.

Residents are supposed to leave their trash the day before bulk trash pickup, so what happens is the trash blocks the sidewalk for weeks.

There’s an elementary school just up the block so children have to go around the trash.

Resident manager Maryann Laskarakis told KHON2 she’s “very frustrated, and we’re taking time away from the police. I feel guilty calling the police every time there’s something illegally dumped there, and I make reports. I have over 10 reports.”

“This is a disgrace to our entire city, and it’s very sad that this keeps happening, especially in this one area in Makakilo,” said Councilwoman Kymberly Pine. “Everybody on that street should have cameras pointed at different angles to that location, and what’s happening is they’re not coming together. You have different associations doing different things.”

Pine points out that the fine for illegal dumping was increased last year from $500 to $2,500, and police cannot be there to enforce the law 24 hours a day.

Laskarakis says the residents in her association are willing to set up more cameras if the other associations in the neighborhood are willing to help out.