Maui home goes up in flames, cause under investigation

A Maui home was heavily damaged by fire Monday afternoon.

The fire was first reported at around 4:30 p.m. from a two-story home on Keha Drive in the Maui Meadows subdivision.

Thirty firefighters and a battalion chief responded. Crews arrived to find both floors fully involved. Heavy black smoke could be seen billowing from the home.

No one was home at the time, and no one was hurt.

Fire officials say the blaze destroyed about 70 percent of the property, including some nearby brush, but did not cause any structural damage to other homes.

The main occupants are part-time residents who were not present, and another occupant in a separate rental section is still able to remain at home.

Keha Drive was closed to traffic between Kupulau Drive and Laniolu Place as crews responded.

The cause remains under investigation.