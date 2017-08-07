Peace ceremony in Honolulu marks 72nd anniversary of Hiroshima bombing

On Aug. 6, 1945, the U.S. dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan.

On Monday, the public was invited to the annual Hiroshima Commemoration and Peace Ceremony at Izumo Taishakyo Mission of Hawaii in downtown Honolulu.

Dozens gathered for a blessing and purification ceremony, followed by a speech by this year’s keynote speaker, Hiromi Peterson, who lost family members in the bombing.

“We gather here today to remember the victims of the atomic bombing, both who lost their lives and those whose lives are forever affected because of that bombing. But let’s also recognize that we are the inheritors of that legacy and a powerful exercise about that legacy is the acts of reconciliation,” Peterson said. “True reconciliation must include both sides, the perpetrator and the victim coming together not to forgive and forget, but to forge mutual understanding which is the only path to achieving lasting peace.”

In 1985, the Hiroshima prefecture presented Hawaii with a replica of the Hiroshima Peace Bell in recognition of their long-standing and strong relationship.

Last August, then-President Barack Obama visited Hiroshima to pay respect to the victims of the bombing. He was the first sitting American president to ever do so.