Pilot program offers some relief for teachers dealing with broken furniture, supplies

Broken desks, broken cabinets, broken ceilings, broken floors.

Teachers across the state shared their images with KHON2 as they begin the new school year.

The Hawaii State Teachers Association says it’s nothing new.

“Many people probably watching this, the students are using the same exact chairs used decades ago. The DOE tries the best it can, but the budget is always limited,” said HSTA president Corey Rosenlee.

Furniture funding depends on each principal, who has to take into account all it takes to supply the school.

“At the beginning of the school year, one of the biggest challenges for teachers is, number one, enough furniture. Many of our teachers have to buy their own furniture for their own classrooms,” said Rosenlee. “Teachers want to create an environment conducive for learning, and if the state can’t provide it, they’ll provide it out of their own pocket. It’s very difficult for teachers who have to survive on their own salaries.”

As a way to help teachers create a great learning environment, the Department of Education handed out pre-loaded cards with fixed amounts to teachers. The pilot program launched last school year to help teachers purchase school supplies for the classrooms.

Lanai High and Elementary School health and physical education teacher Romeo Eleno received $500.

“It gets you enough to get the basic necessities for our classroom. Equipment alone, a basketball, it can run me from $20-40 per. So that $500 will take care of a little of my needs, but not everything,” explained Eleno.

Kauai English teacher Terry Low received $200, which he found helpful.

“Every year I bought things. You know, I don’t mind doing that, it can be difficult financially here, so it’s not easy,” said Low.

But according to the 12th-grade teacher, the status of the pCard program is up in the air.

“I have no idea. I did ask the principal,” Low said. “Hasn’t heard a word.”

A spokeswoman for the DOE says it is checking on the status of the pilot program.